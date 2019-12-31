Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0443

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $7.91 million and $676,190.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,407,830 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.