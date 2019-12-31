DubaiCoin Trading Down 12.2% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $280,451.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

