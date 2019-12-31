Dragon Coins Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $40,191.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

