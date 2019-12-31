Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $43,062.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

