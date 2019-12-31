Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DGICA stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.27. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

