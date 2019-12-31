Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Usman Nabi Buys 810 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Usman Nabi acquired 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

DOM stock traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 316.30 ($4.16). 611,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.13 ($3.53).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

