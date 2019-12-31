Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Insider Usman Nabi Buys 810 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) insider Usman Nabi acquired 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32).

DOM stock traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 316.30 ($4.16). 611,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.13 ($3.53).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

