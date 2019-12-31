Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0375 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $29.52 million and $769,173.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,170 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

