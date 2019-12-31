Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 819,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 154,640 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $497.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

