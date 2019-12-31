Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 2,961,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,394,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

