Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Trading Up 5.9%

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 219,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 50,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

