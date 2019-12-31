David B. Menzel Sells 20,000 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $797,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.