Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

CYTK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.26. 948,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $605.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.