Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,090,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 397,717 shares.The stock last traded at $0.72 and had previously closed at $0.56.

CYCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

