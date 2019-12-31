Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.11

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $34.72. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 1,640,656 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61.
Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
