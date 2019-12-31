Crown (CRW) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $852,026.00 and $398.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.74 or 0.02892467 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00561286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000355 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,763,650 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

