Critical Comparison: Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) vs. USANA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:USNA)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.43 $126.22 million $5.16 15.22

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Happiness Biotech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 9.38% 27.60% 19.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Happiness Biotech Group and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 USANA Health Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.88%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Happiness Biotech Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

