CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.75

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.75 and traded as high as $40.54. CRH shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 85,554 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 24.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.