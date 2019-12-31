Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce sales of $236.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.94 million and the lowest is $234.00 million. Cree posted sales of $413.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $968.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.30 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Cree’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. 810,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,566. Cree has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cree by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.