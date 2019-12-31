Couchain Hits Market Capitalization of $7,309.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $7,309.00 and $7,984.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

