CoTrader Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,607.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $372,653.00 and $64,607.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.06008168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036421 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001216 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

