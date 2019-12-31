COTI (COTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $447,671.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

