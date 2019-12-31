Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.