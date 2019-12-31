Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,852. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 79,564 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.