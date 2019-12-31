Coinlancer Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $86,563.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

