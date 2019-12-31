Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.40

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $17.52. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 52,266 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

