Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.40

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $17.52. Coherus Biosciences shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 52,266 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.
The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
