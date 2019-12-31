Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given $2.08 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.08 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Cinedigm stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 33,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,530. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinedigm will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.