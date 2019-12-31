Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of CLDT opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $860.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 256,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

