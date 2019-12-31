Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 51% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. Centurion has a market cap of $5,640.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

