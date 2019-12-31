CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CDK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $24,641,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

