CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

CPCAY stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

