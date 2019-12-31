Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.71

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 2225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARE)
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
