Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.71

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 2225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

