Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.29. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 154,342 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

