Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $50.77. 1,648,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,091. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.