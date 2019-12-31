Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of WEED traded down C$0.60 on Monday, reaching C$24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,981. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.24.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

