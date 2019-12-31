Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.78. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 209,956 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.57. The firm has a market cap of $846.37 million and a PE ratio of -112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

In other Canacol Energy news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$88,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,230 shares in the company, valued at C$626,181.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

