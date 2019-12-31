Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $49.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after acquiring an additional 893,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $13,767,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.