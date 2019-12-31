Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 21.7% Higher

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.96, 1,271,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 512,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

