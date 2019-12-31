Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.88

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.88 and traded as high as $70.43. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 63,459 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $59,958,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,486 shares of company stock worth $16,863,013. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

