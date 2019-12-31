BZLCOIN (BZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,324.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. BZLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7,324.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZLCOIN Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,313,584 coins and its circulating supply is 2,227,718 coins. BZLCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/bzlcoin . BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org . BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

