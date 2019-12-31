Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) PT at $54.50

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE KL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.94. 1,219,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,971,000 after purchasing an additional 722,097 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

