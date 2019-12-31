Brokerages Expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.80 Million

Brokerages expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to announce sales of $103.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year sales of $300.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $302.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $458.95 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 217,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,562. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

