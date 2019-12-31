Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will report sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $18.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $20.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter worth $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 294.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 612.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

CERC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 219,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,284. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

