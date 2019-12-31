Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.

AJX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 132,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,549. The stock has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

