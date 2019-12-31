Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 132,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,549. The stock has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
