BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 2.3%

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

