Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0012

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $274,680.00 and $72.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00190787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01352809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123899 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

