Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $89,634.00 and $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,063,066 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

