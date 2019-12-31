Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Trading Up 0.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.