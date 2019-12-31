Blacer Coin (BLCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00642022 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001160 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.