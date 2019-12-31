Bitether Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (BTR)

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Bitether token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, Bitether has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Bitether has a total market capitalization of $91,064.00 and $6,159.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050023 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00340925 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013779 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003500 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. The official website for Bitether is bitether.org . Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitether using one of the exchanges listed above.

