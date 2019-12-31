bitCNY Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $169.50 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 48,930,800 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

